Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks tours the 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Sept. 21. The event showcased energy technologies being developed with the U.S. military in mind.  

 Photo by Lisa Ferdinando/Department of Defense

The thrum of idling diesel engines is the background noise of U.S. military deployments around the world, as soldiers draw power from their vehicles for communications and other necessities, even when they are sitting still.

If Pentagon planners have their way, the military could soon become a lot quieter and more fuel-efficient: They are pushing to add anti-idling technology to their next-generation workhorse vehicle, the partial replacement for the Humvee.