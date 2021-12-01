RIGA, Latvia - Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet this week with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, the State Department said on Wednesday, as a showdown intensifies between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
The top American diplomat will talk with Lavrov on the sidelines of an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe summit on Thursday, a State Department official said, a day after Blinken and other NATO officials at a ministerial meeting in Latvian capital discussed a potential alliance response to Moscow's military buildup along its border Ukraine. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department.
NATO officials' warnings during two days of talks in Riga of serious consequences should Moscow launch an invasion of Ukraine, together with new demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for guarantees against NATO's eastward expansion, offered fresh evidence of the growing hostility between Moscow and the trans-Atlantic alliance.
Speaking at a credentialing ceremony for foreign ambassadors in Moscow, Putin said the Kremlin wants "concrete agreements" with NATO that the alliance will not expand to the east. That would include not adding any new members or weapons systems, he said.
"We express concern not only about the fact that the international community is acting in disarray and cannot unite to solve truly important problems, but also about the way our partners behave towards our country, towards Russia, trying in every way to restrain our development, exert sanctions pressure and escalate tensions at our borders," Putin said.
"This is more than serious for us," Putin added. "In this situation, Russia is taking adequate military-technical measures."
The remarks represent the latest in a string of mutual accusations over military movements in and around Ukraine, making the country once again a potential major flash point seven years after Moscow's annexation of Crimea. While Ukraine is not a NATO member, Western nations say a Russian invasion of the country would constitute an unacceptable violation of national sovereignty in Europe.
Also on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed the Ukrainian government has deployed 125,000 troops, about half its army, to the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, the site of a protracted conflict between Kyiv's forces and Moscow-backed separatists.
U.S. and Ukrainian officials in turn have voiced concerns about what they say is a buildup of nearly 100,000 troops along Russia's border with Ukraine. Moscow has called its activities purely defensive and said it is Kyiv that is attempting to provoke a confrontation.
Lavrov described the situation in Donbas as "disquieting."
"It turns out that they are deploying additional forces, while those that are supposed to be replaced aren't going anywhere, either," Lavrov told reporters Wednesday. "I believe that Western colleagues are perfectly aware of the situation, because Ukraine does nothing without notifying them or receiving support."
Earlier this week, Putin warned the West against stationing missile-defense systems in Ukraine similar to those in Romania and Poland, claiming that they could be secret offensive weapons capable of reaching Moscow within 10 minutes.
"Then we'll have to create something similar to those who threaten us," Putin said, referencing his country's development of hypersonic weapons.
The Biden administration is attempting to establish a unified NATO position, which could include new military aid or sanctions, that will deter any new military action by Russia but also avoid supplying Putin with a rationale to invade in response.
In Stockholm, Blinken will also meet with Ukraine's foreign minister before his talks with Lavrov, the State Department official said.