Prosecutors scrutinizing Donald Trump for possible mishandling of classified information will have to do so without a key legal and factual element that has long been a staple of such cases, according to intelligence experts. That's because, unlike the vast majority of federal workers who access secret information, presidents are not made to sign paperwork on classified documents as part of their joining or leaving the government.

Typically, when a person gets access to restricted information, they are "read in" - a process that includes signing documents at the outset, in which they acknowledge the legal requirements to not share information on sensitive programs with unauthorized people or keep classified documents in unauthorized places. When they leave such jobs, they are "read out," again acknowledging in writing their legal responsibilities and declaring that they do not have any classified documents in their possession.