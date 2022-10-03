CONCORD — Two companies of Army National Guard troops will head to the southern border for a one-year deployment, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.
The governor will preside over a send-off ceremony this afternoon.
“New Hampshire is grateful for the heroic men and women of our National Guard,” Sununu said. “They answered the call to serve during the COVID pandemic, and are now answering our nation’s call -- deploying to the ongoing humanitarian crisis along our southern border.
“As these brave men and women deploy, New Hampshire stands by our National Guard and we wish everyone a safe and speedy return home.”
This is the group’s first deployment.
The 237th Military Police Company will send 120 soldiers to surveillance sites along the border.
These soldiers cannot have contact with illegal migrants but will notify U.S. Customs and Border Patrol forces to interdict the flow of people and illegal drugs, weapons and money.
This unit’s last deployment was to Afghanistan in 2012-13.
Previously, a N.H. guard unit’s deployment to the southwest border from October 2020 through November 2021 helped assist in apprehensions, seizures of illegal drugs and the saving of 20 migrants, officials said.