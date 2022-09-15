FILE PHOTO: United Nations headquarters building

The United Nations welcomed on Thursday a ceasefire announced between Armenia and Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the former Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fighting - which both sides blamed on each other - left more than 170 soldiers dead and threatened to drag Turkey, Azerbaijan's key backer, and Armenia's ally Russia into a wider conflict at a time of already heightened geopolitical tension.