The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Thursday, the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, in favor of a resolution calling for an end to the war and demanding that Russia leave Ukrainian territory. The nonbinding resolution advocates for peace, reaffirms support to Ukraine's sovereignty and highlights the need for accountability for war crimes.

A large majority - 141 countries - voted in favor of the resolution, while 32 countries, including Asian heavyweights China and India, abstained from voting. Seven countries, including Russia, voted against the resolution.