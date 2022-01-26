BAGHDAD - The U.S.-backed Syrian Defense Forces said Wednesday that it had freed 23 of its members from Islamic State militants inside a besieged prison in the Syrian town of Hasakah, as a days-long standoff that included U.S. ground troops appeared to be drawing to a close.
The siege of Ghwaryan prison in the northeastern city of Hasakah began late Thursday, as Islamist militant fighters set off a car bomb that prompted some prisoners to riot and overpower their guards, believing that the attackers had come to free them, officials from the SDF have said.
Almost three years after the SDF, which is largely Kurdish-led, captured the final sliver of land that the extremist Islamic State group had described as its Islamic caliphate, roughly 10,000 alleged members are packed into prison cells across northeastern Syria, in legal limbo and awaiting trial or repatriation to home countries around the world.
Roughly 3,000 of those were in the facility in Hasakah, officials said. A full head count was not available Wednesday, but it appeared that dozens of inmates might have escaped and that scores were killed.
Officials say that dozens are still holed up in a wing of the prison that had been reserved for children and teenagers. The fighting is taking place in a near-media blackout, aside from official statements from the SDF, but video footage and phone calls from inside the cells indicate that the damage and bloodshed could be extensive.
The attack on the Syrian prison is the Islamic State's most serious strike in the country for years. Negotiations have been underway for several days to end the standoff. "Since yesterday morning, the number of prison staff liberated has risen to 23," the SDF said in a statement early Wednesday.
Video footage circulated from the SDF Press Center showed several of the men being supported on their way out, their arms slumped around the shoulders of SDF colleagues as they hobbled toward an ambulance. After days without food or water, they looked exhausted.
The U.S.-led coalition has launched days of airstrikes in support of the ground troops, many within the perimeter of the prison itself. A coalition official said that the force also bombed alleged militants in industrial land around the facility, and that some of the strikes damaged the prison building.
Coalition ground forces were also present, using Bradley Fighting Vehicles to support the SDF as the SDF fanned out around the prison, trying to make the perimeter impermeable.
The siege of Ghwaryan Prison has unfolded like a chronicle foretold. Senior Kurdish and U.S.-led coalition officials have been warning for years that it was poorly defended and vulnerable to attack. Islamic State leaders have repeatedly urged their followers to break their fellow militants free.
"This isn't a surprise," said one senior Western official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press. "Everyone knew this might happen."
But the size of the attack from outside the prison walls caught the SDF by surprise, and it suggested that the militants, thought to be largely defeated, might have rebuilt their fighting capabilities more than previously thought. For days, they have used snipers, grenades and suicide belts to hold their ground as civilians streamed out of the surrounding neighborhoods amid the din of battle.
In public statements, the SDF said the attack had been planned for up to six months. It was unclear how this was known, or why it had not been thwarted.
Huddling in a nearby mosque this week, civilians described a panicked escape as fighting engulfed the area. "We didn't bring anything with us; we just wanted to get the kids out," said 36-year-old Nashmiya al-Badir. "It's been years since such an attack. We thought that ISIS must be far from where we live."
Questions about the prisoners' future abound now. Although the facility has housed hundreds of foreigners, among them North Americans, Europeans and Australians, home governments have offered few indications that they intend to repatriate their citizens for trial or rehabilitation.
Letta Taylor, a counterterrorism lead for Human Rights Watch, said she spoke directly to inmates from Canada and Australia as the siege unfolded. "They sound desperate. They say they've had no food or water for days; describe dead and wounded everywhere," she said, adding that they feared stepping out in surrender, fearing that they would be shot by SDF forces.
Thousands more foreigners are spread across displacement camps that have become de facto detention facilities, with few signs that their governments will intervene any time soon.
Several military officials said that the Ghwaryan building may be too damaged to be used again. A nearby British-funded detention facility, built to ease overcrowding in the older building, is nearing completion, officials said. But other facilities across the northeast are already in a parlous state, with defenses weak and overcrowding the norm.
With the dust of battle still swirling, coalition officials were trying Wednesday to plan for next steps, coordinating the arrival of medical supplies and blankets. "When mass surrender occurs, these guys will be in very bad shape," he said of the prisoners.
The Washington Post's Mustafa al-Ali in Kobane, Syria, contributed to this report.