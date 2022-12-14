U.S. citizen Murekezi poses for a picture after prisoners of war (POWs) swap in an unknown location in Ukraine

U.S. citizen Suedi Murekezi holds a Ukrainian national flag after a prisoners-of-war (POWs) swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 14, 2022.  

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE via REUTERS

Suedi Murekezi, a U.S. Air Force veteran whose family says he was captured by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine earlier this year, has been freed in a prisoner swap, a senior Ukrainian official announced Wednesday.

Murekezi was released alongside 64 Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, wrote on Twitter. The bodies of four other Ukrainians were also repatriated, he added.