Firefighters help a local woman evacuate from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Monday.

 reuters/ vladyslav musiilenko

KYIV/WASHINGTON –— The United States will hold Russia accountable for “war crimes,” the White House said on Monday, hours after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones during morning rush hour, killing at least four people in an apartment building in downtown Kyiv.

Russian forces also targeted infrastructure across the country in the second wave of air strikes in a week.