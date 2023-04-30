FILE PHOTO: Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet at Marmara sea near Istanbul

FILE PHOTO: Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data, is a Suezmax crude tanker which had been chartered by oil major Chevron and had last docked in Kuwait, sails at Marmara sea near Istanbul, Turkey January 10, 2023.

 YORUK ISIK/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The U.S. confiscated Iranian oil on a tanker at sea in recent days in a sanctions enforcement operation, three sources said, and days later Iran seized another oil-laden tanker in retaliation, according to a maritime security firm.

As oil markets remain jittery, the cargo seizure is the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran after years of sanctions pressure by the U.S. over Iran’s nuclear program. Iran does not recognize the sanctions, and its oil exports have been rising.