Tensions continue as roads in northern Kosovo still blocked

Kosovo police officers patrol in the northern part of the ethnically-divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, December 28, 2022.

 FLORION GOGA/REUTERS

The U.S. and the European Union called for an immediate end of tensions in northern Kosovo, where local Serbs have confronted predominantly ethnic Albanian authorities with road blockades and protests for more than two weeks.

The standoff between the wartime foes has brought the region to the verge of a renewed conflict. The minority Serb community in Kosovo is backed by the government of neighboring Serbia and President Aleksandar Vucic, who has traded accusations with the Kosovo government led by Premier Albin Kurti.