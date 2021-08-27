U.S. forces in Kabul are preparing for more Islamic State terrorist attacks, which may include the use of car bombs or the firing of rockets at the capital's airport, as the evacuation effort in Afghanistan nears its Aug. 31 deadline.
Thirteen U.S. service members - 10 Marines, two soldiers and a Navy corpsman - and dozens of Afghans were killed in twin explosions at the gates of Kabul's international airport and a nearby hotel on Thursday, the deadliest day for the American military in Afghanistan in a decade. A top U.S. commander said the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility, is behind the attacks.
"We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks, and we expect those attacks to continue," Marine Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters Thursday. He outlined security measures in place, including securing the boundary of the airfield and using anti-rocket and mortar systems, as well as sharing some information with Taliban militants operating checkpoints outside the airport.
Even as the United States and its allies warned Thursday morning that an attack at the airport was likely, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that any such attack was imminent, according to the Associated Press. Later, Mujahid noted that the airport is controlled by U.S. troops. Without outside help, analysts say the Taliban will be hard-pressed to stave off future attacks as it struggles to secure and govern a war-weary nation.
The Islamic State Khorasan, an Islamic State affiliate that has claimed responsibility for the attacks, considers both the Taliban and the United States to be enemies. President Joe Biden on Thursday promised retribution against the terrorist group, ordering his commanders to develop operational plans to strike key assets, leadership and facilities of the organization.
The president also said more U.S. troops could be deployed to secure the evacuation if military commanders consider it necessary. (No such request had been made as of late Thursday.) The United States and its allies have flown out more than 104,000 people since Aug. 14, the Pentagon said Thursday, in one of the biggest air evacuations in history.
Biden has faced questions over the temporary partnership between the United States and the Taliban, which has been securing the perimeter of the Kabul airport and screening those attempting to enter.
The U.S. forces have relied on the Taliban to control access to the airport and have even shared threat assessments with its leaders in a bid to improve security. "We believe attacks have been thwarted by them," Marine Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters Thursday.
But the partnership, which some lawmakers have described as "bizarre and baffling," is now facing further criticism following Thursday's attack.
Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement: "One thing is clear: We can't trust the Taliban with Americans' security."
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Biden said he had seen "no evidence" so far of any collusion between the Taliban and ISIS. Further opportunities to evacuate Americans, as well as Afghans who had worked for the United States, could be provided "through cooperation with the Taliban," he said.
"It's not a matter of trust," he added. "It's a matter of mutual self-interest."
"No one trusts them; we're just counting on their self-interest to continue to generate their activities. And it's in their self-interest that we leave when we said and that we get as many people out as we can."
In Pakistan, authorities are taking over vacant hotel rooms in the capital, Islamabad, for the next three weeks to shelter people escaping Taliban-ruled Afghanistan ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline that Biden has set for the U.S. military withdrawal.
Islamabad's civilian authority asked hotels Thursday to stop taking reservations for the next 21 days and leave empty rooms at the city's disposal, according to a request seen by The Washington Post. Passengers on transit flights from neighboring Afghanistan will stay in the Pakistani capital, it said.
Rana Waqas Amar, a city administration official, said it remained unclear how many people would land in Pakistan, but authorities were initially preparing for up to 6,000 evacuees.
"As the scheduled flights arrive, carrying passengers, we will facilitate them," he said. "The operation may go for the next couple of weeks."
The United States said it would press on with the evacuation until its deadline, after explosions killed 13 American service members and scores of Afghans at the gates of Kabul airport and a nearby hotel on Thursday.
U.S. forces and their allies, who still hold Kabul airport, have airlifted over 100,000 of their nationals and Afghans out since the Taliban's comeback in mid-August, though many more remain desperate to flee.
New receiving points in the Middle East and Europe have opened for civilians fleeing Afghanistan since last week, as the air base receiving many of them in Qatar overflowed with people crammed into in a sweltering hangar with poor sanitation.
With evacuation flights from Kabul winding down, witnesses say crowds have also massed on the Afghan side of the border with Pakistan.