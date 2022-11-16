Joint Chiefs Chairman Army General Mark Milley speaks during a news briefing after participating a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. general on Wednesday played down the odds of any near-term, outright military victory by Ukraine, cautioning that Russia still had significant combat power inside of Ukraine despite suffering military setbacks in its invasion.
"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory -- defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include what they claim as Crimea -- the probability of that happening anytime soon is not high, militarily," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference.
"Politically, there may be a political solution where, politically, the Russians withdraw. That's possible," he added, saying Russia "right now is on its back."
The United States will support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against invading Russian forces for as long as it takes, the top Milley said, adding it was up to Kyiv to determine when and how to negotiate with Moscow.
"Ukraine will continue to endure. Ukraine is not going to back down," said Milley, adding Ukraine was free, "and they want to remain free."
Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both said the United States would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."