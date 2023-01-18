FILE PHOTO: NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Crystal Arrow 2021 in Adazi

KYIV/BERLIN  - The United States and Germany tried on Thursday to resolve a stand-off that has so far prevented the West from sending heavy tanks to Ukraine, as Kyiv pleaded for the weapons help it to turn the tide against Russian forces.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius talked in Berlin just hours after Pistorius was sworn into office.