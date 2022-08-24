The U.S. military said it conducted airstrikes in Syria on Tuesday, targeting infrastructure used by groups with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The airstrikes, in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, were carried out at President Joe Biden's direction after U.S. forces reported an attack by drone aircraft on one of their remote outposts last week.
"Today's strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel," Col. Joe Buccino, communications director of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement. "The United States does not seek conflict, but will continue to take necessary measures to protect and defend our people," he added.
A small contingent of U.S. forces is based in Syria and Iraq to support local troops in their fight against what remains of the Islamic State group. Those operations have been affected in recent years by a growing tide of attacks by groups linked to Iran, say officials from the U.S.-led coalition, Operation Inherent Resolve.
No casualties or damage were reported in the Aug. 15 attack on the Tanf outpost, a strategically located garrison near a Syria-Iraq border crossing. The outpost is near a major land supply route used by Iran to smuggle arms into Syria and to its Hezbollah allies.
The pace of attacks against U.S.-led coalition troops in Iraq and Syria picked up in 2019 as Tehran and the armed groups it backs sought to hasten Washington's withdrawal from the region.
They increased significantly the following year, after President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani as his convoy left Baghdad Airport. That drone strike electrified tensions, prompting Iraqi lawmakers to urge the expulsion of American troops as Iran and the United States hovered on the brink of outright war.
In February 2021, U.S. forces hit Iranian-linked militias at a strategic border crossing between Iraq and Syria, which the Pentagon also said was in response to attacks on U.S. personnel and allies inside Iraq. There were further retaliatory U.S. strikes against those militias in June 2021, in Syria and Iraq.
A spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve said about 30 indirect-fire attacks have been recorded on their areas of operation in Syria and Iraq since the start of 2022.
"The pace of these incidents ebbs and flows since they are harassing in nature," he said.
More worrying, coalition officials say, have been periodic waves of drone attacks, particularly in Iraq. Some of the aircraft are rudimentary and appear capable of little damage. But others have been large and packed with small pieces of metal, like ball bearings.
The spokesman did not provide figures for the number of drone attacks, like the one on Aug. 15, targeting coalition forces over the past year.
Some of the attacks on the Tanf outpost have been attributed to Iran, including in October, and in June, Russian aircraft struck a section of the base inhabited by Syrian opposition fighters - after giving U.S. forces a half-hour's notice.
Iran has been recruiting Syrians to allied militias in Deir al-Zour, providing services the deeply distrusted government cannot deliver and putting down roots in a strategic province that could further Tehran's regional interests even after the Syrian civil war eventually ends and Iran's support for President Bashar al-Assad is no longer as vital.
Buccino, the U.S. Central Command spokesman, said Tuesday's precision strikes were a "proportionate, deliberate action" designed to limit the risk of escalation and casualties while achieving their goal of "disrupting or deterring attacks by Iran-backed groups."
Neither Syria nor Iran officially commented on Tuesday's strike, but in a short news item on the attack, Iran's semiofficial Mehr news agency called the move "provocative," adding that "the strikes came even as the United States aimed to respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union" - a reference to ongoing indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, aiming to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran that Trump pulled the United States out of in 2018.
Pannett reported from Sydney and Loveluck from Baghdad.