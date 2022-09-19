PESHAWAR, Pakistan - U.S. hostage Mark Frerichs, a civilian contractor who was abducted in Kabul over two years ago, was released in exchange for an Afghan detainee held in U.S. federal prison, a top Taliban official announced Monday.

Frerichs's family welcomed his release in a statement, saying they were "grateful and excited to learn that he has been freed," after being held for more than two and a half years.