U.S. army vehicles arrive in Europe to reinforce NATO frontier, in Vlissingen

AMSTERDAM  - A large number of U.S. army tanks and military vehicles began arriving at the Dutch port of Vlissingen on Wednesday, before heading to Poland and Lithuania as part of efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

"There's about 1,250 pieces of military equipment coming into this port," said Col. Robert Kellam, overseeing the operation on the U.S. side.