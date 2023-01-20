Man repairs power lines in the village of Bilokuzmynivka, Donetsk region

A man repairs power lines in the village of Bilokuzmynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine amid Russia's attack on Saturday.

 STRINGER

WASHINGTON - Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

The official, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid a controversy with Germany over tanks.