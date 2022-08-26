FILE PHOTO: A Russian military strike in Chaplyne

A local resident collects items around his house destroyed by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine August 25, 2022.

 Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

WASHINGTON - Russia and its proxy forces in Ukraine are operating 21 locations used to detain, interrogate and process prisoners of war and civilians, according to a new report by Yale University researchers backed by the U.S. State Department as part of efforts to hold Moscow accountable.

The report, seen by Reuters ahead of its publication on Thursday, cites commercial satellite imagery and open-source information to identify with “high confidence” the separate locations - including facilities that previously served as schools, markets and regular prisons. It also identifies possible graves at one prison complex.