United Nations Security Council meeting in New York

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia addresses the United Nations Security Council during a meeting regarding the shelling of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, held in the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

WASHINGTON -- Russia is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, according to U.S. officials, who said this indicated Moscow is suffering severe supply shortages in its war in Ukraine.

U.S. officials said they could confirm a report in the New York Times citing a recently declassified U.S. intelligence assessment and added that additional Russian purchases of North Korean military equipment were expected.