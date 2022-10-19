FILE PHOTO: OPEC+ holds a meeting in Vienna

FILE PHOTO: Permanent representative to the IAEA from Russia Mikhail Ulyanov looks on at OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 5, 2022.  

 LISA LEUTNER/REUTERS

By Noah Browning and Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - New steps from Group of Seven countries to cap Russian oil sales at an enforced low price will not be replicated against OPEC producers, whose plans to cut output have irked consumer countries, a United States Treasury official told Reuters.