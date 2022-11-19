FILE PHOTO: Defense Secretary Austin and Joint Chiefs Chair Milley hold a news briefing at the Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a news briefing after participating a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday. 

 TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has offered a preview of "a possible world of tyranny and turmoil," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday in a speech to a security forum in Canada.

Austin's remarks were some of his strongest to date on the importance to the international community of helping Kyiv prevail after nearly nine months of war, and they were delivered at what may be an inflection point in the conflict.