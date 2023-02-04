The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach

WASHINGTON — U.S. military fighter aircraft shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, drawing to a close a dramatic saga that shone a spotlight on worsening Sino-U.S. relations.

“We successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it,” President Joe Biden said.