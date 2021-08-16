breaking U.S. temporarily pauses Kabul evacuations flights to clear airfield- official Aug 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has temporarily halted all evacuation flights from Kabul to clear people who had converged on the airfield, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Monday.The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say how long the pause would last. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Natasha Sunday Clarke takes a commanding lead with visit to Army's Dover recruiting center Taliban takes control in Kabul Afghanistan is proving tough terrain for Biden Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, takeover in 90 - U.S. intelligence Taliban fighters capture Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah in sweeping territorial gains Tank at Whitefield American Legion Post gets new paint job courtesy of veterans group Pakistan urges look into 'meltdown' of Afghan forces as Taliban advances Request News Coverage