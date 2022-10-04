FILE PHOTO: U.S. military forces fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rocket during the annual Philippines-US live fire amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac province, north of Manila

U.S. military forces fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rocket during the annual Philippines-US live fire amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac province, north of Manila, Philippines October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

 Romeo Ranoco

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that Washington will provide Kyiv with $625 million in new security assistance, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, the White House said.

Biden was joined in the call by Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House said in a statement. The president underscored that Washington will never recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory, it added.