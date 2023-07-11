F-16

An F-16CJ of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw AFB in South Carolina. The iconic F-16 is a notoriously loud aircraft.  More than 4,600 were built between 1974 and 2017.

VILNIUS  - Washington will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO.

Turkey, which had been the main stumbling bloc on Sweden's path towards the alliance, had requested in October 2021 to buy $20 billion of Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernisation kits for its existing warplanes.