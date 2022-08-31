FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden visits Jerusalem

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday the United States will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, the White House said, as Tehran seeks stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a nuclear deal with world powers.

Israel opposes a return to the 2015 deal, which imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear weapons program in exchange for the lifting of U.S., European Union and United Nations sanctions on Tehran.