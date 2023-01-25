FILE PHOTO: U.S. M1A2 "Abrams" tank moves to firing positions during U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" near Vaziani

FILE PHOTO: U.S. M1A2 "Abrams" tank moves to firing positions during U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" near Vaziani, Georgia, May 18, 2016. 

 David Mdzinarishvili/REUTERS

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will send 31 of its premier battle tanks to Ukraine, following agreement with Germany to deliver scores of its Leopard 2 tanks from across Europe. The decisions end months of debate among Western allies and pave the way for a major shift in the balance of power on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Senior administration officials told reporters that the decisions in Washington and Berlin amount to "an impressive display of unity nearly a year into the conflict" with Russia.