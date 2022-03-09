UK says Russia confirmed use of thermobaric weapon system Reuters Mar 9, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save LONDON - Britain said on Wednesday the Russian Ministry of Defence had confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine, which uses thermobaric rockets."The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine," it said on Twitter. "The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects."(Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Chris Reese) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hassan among senators seeking to bar Russia from selling gold +2 Ukraine helped build China's modern military, but when war came, Beijing chose Russia Moscow scolds Irish envoy after truck driven into Russian embassy gates Putin is bombing the 'Russian world' he claims to protect White House said to plan Russian oil ban; Moscow opens corridor from Sumy +2 Russian no show at U.N. court hearing on Ukrainian 'genocide' Load more {{title}} Most Popular Putin says Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war Putin tells Ukraine to stop fighting amid new ceasefire calls Navy recovers crashed F-35C jet from bottom of South China Sea Convoy still stalled outside Kyiv, but casualties mount in Ukraine as Russia advances Zelensky dangles hope for life after Russia's invasion: Land 'without tanks,' sky 'without rockets' Factcheck: Trump Jr.'s claim of 6 million military hours spent on a 'woke' agenda NATO chief says coming days 'likely to be worse,' rejects call for no-fly zone; Blinken meets NATO allies in Brussels Russia says Ukraine thwarting progress by seeking to involve NATO Ukrainians fighting on in biggest city yet claimed by Russia Bolton says Trump might have pulled the U.S. out of NATO if he had been reelected Request News Coverage