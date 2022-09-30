Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, on a monitor during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Sept. 21, 2022.  

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Ukraine formally applied to join NATO Friday, but the alliance is likely to react cautiously to avoid provoking a full-blown conflict with Russia since members are pledged to come to each other's defense.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the accelerated bid in a video address to the nation, saying Ukraine has already made its "path towards NATO," demonstrating "compatibility with the alliance's standards."