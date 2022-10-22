Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by a Russian missile strike

Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities damaged by a Russian missile strike in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Saturday. 

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV -- More than a dozen Russian missiles pounded critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian air force said, with several regions reporting strikes on energy facilities and power outages.

At the same time, Russian occupation authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson urged civilians to leave immediately citing what they called a tense military situation.