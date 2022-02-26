Ukraine fights to hold Kyiv amid street battles, gunfire and explosions

Outmanned Ukrainian forces are holding on to their capital even after hours of street fighting that included explosions and bursts of gunfire. Smoke was billowing from the sites of some clashes, but as the Kremlin assault entered its third day, Kyiv was still in Ukrainian government hands.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that fights continue in many cities across the country, and that the fate of the nation is "being decided right now." He posted a video of himself at daybreak Saturday, unshaven, on the capital's streets, appearing resolved to remain in Kyiv even as Western officials warn about the possibility of his being captured or killed. He said in a video posted midday that Ukraine was "successfully repelling" the Russian attacks.
But in an invasion with the apparent goal of regime change, Russia has a substantial advantage in military power, and its Defense Ministry on Saturday said it had taken control of Melitopol, a city of 150,000 north of the annexed peninsula of Crimea. Ukraine has not commented on the claim, and a U.K. defense minister said the city was "still in Ukrainian hands." French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the conflict could be long-lasting.
Ukraine's health minister marked a rising death toll in an update posted Saturday morning on Facebook. The minister, Viktor Liashko, said that 198 people had been killed in the fighting - up from 137 a day earlier - and that 1,115 had been wounded, including 33 children. Liashko said Ukraine's medical system continues to function, both for those injured in the war and those who already needed care because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain's armed forces minister said early Saturday that "isolated pockets" of Russian special forces were waging the street battles in Kyiv overnight as gunfire and explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital.
Municipal authorities said fighting was taking place in the streets and told residents to find shelter as Russian troops pressed toward the city. Videos verified by The Washington Post showed fire and billowing smoke, as well as the sound of live rounds, on a road some seven miles west of the legislature. The Ukrainian military later said it had destroyed combat vehicles in the vicinity.
"What you're seeing in Kyiv at the moment are very isolated pockets of Russian special forces and paratroopers," James Heappey, the U.K. minister for the armed forces, said in a morning television interview. "The main armored columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off," he said.
"As far as we're concerned, all of Russia's main day 1 objectives . . . are still in Ukrainian hands," he added, mentioning the eastern city of Kharkiv, the port city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea and the southeastern city of Melitopol. Russia's Defense Ministry said earlier its forces had taken control of Melitopol, while Ukraine did not confirm the report, and footage from the city depicted sounds of heavy shelling.
While some Ukrainians have picked up arms and created improvised weaponry, there are already signs of a mass exodus - and 100,000 have fled to Poland alone, with at least as many displaced internally.
Ukraine has accused Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure, which the Kremlin denies. Unverified video Saturday showed a damaged residential building, which Ukraine's foreign minister said had been struck after a night of missile attacks.
Government forces are "repelling" a Russian assault on the capital, Kyiv, Zelensky said Saturday, although fighting continues. He called for tougher sanctions on Russia and for Ukraine to be admitted to the European Union.
Addressing Ukrainians in a video message posted on social media, Zelensky said: "We withstood and are successfully repelling the attacks of the enemy." He added: "The fights continue in many cities and regions of our nation. But we know what we are defending - [our] country, land, children's future. It is exactly our army that controls Kyiv and key cities around the capital."
The embattled Ukrainian leader said that "the enemy used all missiles, fighters, drones, artillery, armored vehicles, saboteurs and landing forces against us" and destroyed residential buildings with rockets and artillery.
He urged all Ukrainians to "stop and destroy the occupiers" if they can. "All friends who want to join us in defense, come," he said. "We will give you weapons."
He spoke after hours of overnight street fighting in the capital that included explosions and bursts of gunfire.
Zelensky called for Ukraine to be admitted to the European Union, saying that the Ukrainian people have the right to membership and have "earned it." He added, "This would be the key support of our country."
He also called for kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system, which executes financial transactions between banks worldwide. He said he hopes that Germany and Hungary, which have balked at supporting the move, will show "enough courage" to do this.
Addressing Russians in their language, Zelensky said the invasion has caused "thousands of deaths" and "hundreds of prisoners, who simply cannot understand why they were sent to Ukraine."
He urged Russians: "Simply, stop those people who are lying - lying to you, lying to us, lying to the whole world, to everyone. The sooner you tell your government that the war must be stopped immediately, the more of your people will be left alive."
On the diplomatic front, the United States and its European allies are turning to the United Nations General Assembly after Russia vetoed a U.S.-backed Security Council resolution condemning the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine on Friday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter late Friday that the United States would pursue the matter in the General Assembly, "where the nations of the world can, will, and should hold Russia accountable and stand."
"We will work to put forward a General Assembly resolution to demand immediate withdrawal of Russian forces," the European Union delegation at the United Nations said after the veto.
Eleven of the Security Council's 15 members voted in favor of the resolution, while the United Arab Emirates, India and China abstained - a result that the United States said was proof of Russia's diplomatic isolation following its assault on Ukraine. Russia is one of the five permanent members of the council with veto power.
A resolution in support of Ukraine can still pass in the 193-member General Assembly, where no member state has a veto. During rare occasions such as the Korean War, member states have sought to bypass vetoes in the Security Council by seeking approval from the wider body, Park In-kook, former South Korean ambassador to the United Nations, said in a phone interview.
The procedure has been invoked after both U.S. and Russian vetoes.
If the United States succeeds in getting the General Assembly to pass a resolution in support of Ukraine, it would boost the diplomatic legitimacy of Western criticism of Moscow's invasion, Park said.
The Washington Post's William Branigin contributed to this report.
