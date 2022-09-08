Media statement after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the American military's Ramstein Air Base

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley attends a media statement after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the American military's Ramstein Air Base, near Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, September 8, 2022.

 THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Ukraine is using its modern Western weapons to devastating effect, striking hundred of Russian targets with the U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket system alone, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday.

"We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example, the Ukrainians have struck over 400 targets with the HIMARS and they've had devastating effect," Milley told reporters after a meeting of dozens of defense ministers at Ramstein air base in Germany.