A view through a train window shows the section of a road split and sloping to one side following an alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge that connects the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in this still image from video taken July 17.

KYIV — A Ukrainian sea drone full of explosives struck a Russian fuel tanker overnight near a bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea, the second such attack in 24 hours, both sides said on Saturday.

No one was hurt, but the Crimean Bridge and ferry transport were suspended for several hours, according to Russian-installed officials in Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.