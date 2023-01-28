Atermath of a Russian military strike in Chasiv Yar

Local resident Yevheniia Yepifanova, 83, stands in her house damaged by a Russian military strike, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Saturday.

Expedited talks are under way among Kyiv and its allies about Ukraine’s requests for long-range missiles that it says are needed to prevent Russia from destroying Ukrainian cities, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

Ukraine has won promises of Western battle tanks and is seeking fighter jets to push back against Russian and pro-Moscow forces, which are slowly advancing along part of the front line.