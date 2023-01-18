Site of a helicopter crash in Brovary

BROVARY, Ukraine - At least 16 people including Ukraine's interior minister, other senior officials and three children were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kyiv in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called a "terrible tragedy."

Several bodies lay on the ground of a courtyard, their boots sticking out from under blankets, after the helicopter - described by the air force spokesperson as a French Super Puma - slammed into a building in Brovary, northeast of the capital.