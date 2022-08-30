UKRAINE

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen with a HIMARS in July. 

 Anastasia Vlasova/Washington Post

KYIV, Ukraine - Ukraine may be outgunned but in the latest sign it is not yet outfoxed, a fleet of decoys resembling advanced U.S. rocket systems has tricked Russian forces into wasting expensive long-range cruise missiles on dummy targets, according to interviews with senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials and photographs of the replicas reviewed by The Washington Post.

The Ukrainian decoys are made out of wood but can be indistinguishable from an artillery battery through the lens of Russian drones, which transmit their locations to naval cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.

UKRAINE

A Ukrainian serviceman opens the door to a vehicle equipped with a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in eastern Ukraine on July 1.  