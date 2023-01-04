FILE PHOTO: U.S. Bradley fighting vehicles that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve wait for an unload in Garkalne

Bradley fighting vehicles to be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve wait for an unload in Garkalne, Latvia, in this February 8, 2017, file photo.  President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States was considering sending the Bradley to Ukraine. 

 Ints Kalnins/Reuters

KYIV - Ukrainian and Russian troops battled in eastern regions on Thursday as Kyiv tried to push back occupying forces, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to provide his army with heavy tanks to boost their firepower.

The Ukrainian military said the Russians were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector of the Donetsk region, but their attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful.