Ukrainian forces train with Soviet-era T72A tanks in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region in April, ahead of the counteroffensive. 

 Heidi Levine/Washington Post

KYIV, Ukraine - Heavy fighting continued Friday in southeast Ukraine, as Kyiv's forces pressed on with a major counteroffensive near Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Velyka Novosilka, a town just over the border in the neighboring Donetsk region. But they appeared to be meeting stiff resistance from Russian units dug into heavily fortified positions.

In the 36 hours since the start of Ukraine's counterattack, no significant gains have been reported by the country's political or military leadership, indicating that this phase of the war is likely to be far more difficult than similar campaigns last fall, in which Kyiv exploited Russian weaknesses - including overstretched supply lines - to reclaim territory in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.