BALAKLIIA, Ukraine — Ukraine handed out aid in a battle-scarred town on Tuesday after driving back Russian forces in the northeast and vowed to liberate all of its territory, calling on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons to back the dramatic advance.

Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum.