Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and his wife Olena visit a monument to Holodomor victims in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena place candles and ears of wheat to a monument to Holodomor victims during a commemoration ceremony of the famine of 1932-33, in which millions died of hunger, in Kyiv on Saturday.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

KYIV -- Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Saturday of reviving the "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33.

The remembrance day for the "Holodomor" comes as Ukraine is battling to repel invading Russian forces and deal with sweeping blackouts caused by air strikes that Kyiv says are aimed at breaking the public's fighting resolve.