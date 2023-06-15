Military exercises of Ukrainian service members in Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian servicemen attend a military exercise at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 15, 2023. 

 STRINGER/REUTERS

KYIV - Ukraine's military said on Thursday it had regained control of over 100 square km (38 square miles) of territory in a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Although tougher battles lie ahead, and the land recaptured in just over a week is a fraction of the territory Russia holds in Ukraine, the advances are Kyiv's biggest in several months.