Ukraine weapons

A Ukrainian serviceman opens the door to an HIMARS vehicle in Eastern Ukraine on July 1. 

 Anastasia Vlasova/Washington Post

KYIV  - Ukraine said on Monday its forces had used U.S-supplied HIMARS rocket systems to destroy 50 Russian ammunition depots since receiving the weapons last month.

In comments on national television, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov underlined the growing impact that the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) are having as Ukraine tries to repel Russia's invasion.