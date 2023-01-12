Ukrainian military operating German howitzer, Panzerhaubitze 2000, near Soledar

Ukrainian serviceman Hryhorii, 42, of the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade emerges from a German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 near Soledar, Ukraine, on Wednesday.

 REUTERS

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine said Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery to defend the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smoldering husks.

“The goal of the enemy is to break through the defense of our troops and capture the city ... Our soldiers bravely hold their positions and inflict numerous losses on the enemy,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malya said on Telegram.