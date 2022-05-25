Ukraine says it is fighting to keep control of key supply route in Donbas Reuters May 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Ukraine is battling to remain in control of a key highway to the front-line city of Sievierodonetsk, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday.Defense ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said in a briefing that alternative routes existed to supply Ukrainian units in Sievierodonetsk, which is enveloped on three sided by Russian forces.Motuzyanyk said that Russia's aim was to fully surround Ukrainian units in the city, as well as in nearby Lysychansk.(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Heavens) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Tanks, but no ammo – Germany's Ukraine pledges show military muddle +5 Biden insists no change in Taiwan policy amid Quad meetings to counter China Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east Iran vows revenge for Revolutionary Guards colonel shot dead by pair on motorcycle Russian soldier jailed for life in first war crimes trial of Ukraine war Why Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine is key to Russia's war Load more {{title}} Most Popular Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east Why Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine is key to Russia's war Iran vows revenge for Revolutionary Guards colonel shot dead by pair on motorcycle Kissinger suggests Ukraine should concede territory to Russia to end war Putin made 'big strategic mistake' in Ukraine, NATO chief says in Davos Report: Hull cracks a problem for Austal-built Littoral Combat Ships like USS Manchester Top U.S., Russian general speak for first time since Ukraine invasion In Ukraine, destroyed Russian tanks are the newest roadside attraction A grasp at diplomacy as fighting grinds on in Ukraine Denmark offers Ukraine Harpoon missiles to fight Russia's Black Sea blockade Request News Coverage