FILE PHOTO: A local resident walks an empty street, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine February 24, 2023. 

KYIV - Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attempts to advance into the center of the small eastern city of Bakhmut, a top Ukrainian general said on Tuesday.

The months-long battle for Bakhmut has become one of the bloodiest of Russia's nearly 13-month-old war in Ukraine.