Ukraine says mercenaries arrived in eastern Ukraine to stage provocations Reuters Feb 19, 2022 2 hrs ago KYIV - Ukraine's military on Saturday said that mercenaries had arrived in separatist-held eastern Ukraine to stage provocations in collaboration with Russia's special services."The purpose of these provocations will, of course, be to accuse Ukraine of further escalation," the military said in a statement.Ukraine has accused Russia of planning to stage provocations that could lead to civilian casualties in eastern Ukraine in order to give Moscow a pretext to attack its neighbor.Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine.(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing Matthias Williams. Editing by Jane Merriman)