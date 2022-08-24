People carry a huge Ukrainian flag at the Grand Place in Brussels

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends an event marking the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union, at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, August 24, 2022. 

 JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS

KYIV - Ukraine was "reborn" when Russia invaded six months ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, marking 31 years of his country's independence from the Moscow-controlled Soviet Union with a vow to drive Russian forces out completely.

After days of warnings that Moscow could use the anniversary of Ukraine's Independence Day to launch more missile attacks on major cities, the second biggest city Kharkiv was under curfew after months of bombardment.

