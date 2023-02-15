FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin inspects preparations of mobilised reservists at a military training centre in Ryazan Region

KYIV - Russian troops are mounting constant attacks on Ukraine's positions in the east and pouring troops into the region, although forces loyal to Kyiv are holding on, senior Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Russia said earlier in the day that its troops had broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defenses on the eastern front in the Luhansk region. Moscow said Ukrainian forces had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in Luhansk but did not say in which part of the region.