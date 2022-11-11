A Ukrainian soldier waves the national flag in Klapaya village, Kherson Region

A Ukrainian soldier waves the national flag in Klapaya village, Kherson Region, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a video released on November 11, 2022.

 HANDOUT/REUTERS
Crowd cheer and shake hands of Ukrainian soldiers in a car at Kherson Freedom Square

Crowd cheer and shake hands of Ukrainian soldiers in a car at Kherson Freedom Square, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a video released on November 11, 2022.

Ukraine said Friday that its troops were spreading out in the southern city of Kherson and retaking control of the regional capital from Russian forces after months of fighting.

The announcement came soon after Russia said Friday that its troops had finished withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson. Moscow claimed that no Russian soldiers or military equipment were left behind.

Antonina Ustymenko, 64, reacts as she speaks about Russian occupation in the village of Blahodatne in Kherson region

Antonina Ustymenko, 64, reacts as she speaks about Russian occupation in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a day ago, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 11, 2022.  
Ukrainian soldiers are seen next to captured Russian mortar shells in the village of Blahodatne in Kherson region

Ukrainian soldiers are seen next to captured Russian mortar shells in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a day ago, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 11, 2022.  