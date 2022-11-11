Ukrainian soldiers are seen next to captured Russian mortar shells in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a day ago, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 11, 2022.
Antonina Ustymenko, 64, reacts as she speaks about Russian occupation in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a day ago, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 11, 2022.
Ukraine said Friday that its troops were spreading out in the southern city of Kherson and retaking control of the regional capital from Russian forces after months of fighting.
The announcement came soon after Russia said Friday that its troops had finished withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson. Moscow claimed that no Russian soldiers or military equipment were left behind.
"Kherson is returning under the control of Ukraine. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entering the city," the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry said in a statement. It said the retreat routes of Russian forces were within the Ukrainian army's firing range and that "any attempts to oppose the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stopped."
Losing Kherson would mark a major military setback for the Kremlin in Ukraine and a blow to its efforts to consolidate its grip over swaths of the country's south.
Friday's withdrawal came sooner than Western officials had forecast. U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, predicted Tuesday that a Russian pullout from the city in southern Ukraine would take "days and maybe even weeks." Ukrainian officials had also expressed skepticism that Russia could withdraw quickly from Kherson.
"At 5 a.m. Moscow time, the redeployment of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River was completed," Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday. "Not a single piece of military equipment and weaponry was left . . . and there were no losses of personnel, weapons, equipment," the statement said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu issued the order on television Wednesday for troops to pull back across the river to preserve their forces. With the fog of war engulfing the battlefield in Kherson, it remained unclear as of Wednesday whether some Russian forces could be stranded on the west side of the river, The Washington Post reported.
On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Kherson, describing it as a matter for the Russian Defense Ministry. But he said the "Kherson region is a subject of the Russian Federation. This status is fixed."
Fighting has gripped Kherson even as the Kremlin claimed the region as its own, along with three other Ukrainian territories, in a widely condemned annexation in late September. A withdrawal from the city means relinquishing the capital of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared part of Russia weeks ago.
A Ukrainian official, who was not authorized to speak to the media and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said earlier Friday that Ukrainian forces had entered three parts of Kherson city, including the central Suvorovsky region.
Officials in Kyiv voiced concern this week about whether some Russian forces could be hiding in the city and accused departing troops of destroying infrastructure.
Videos and photographs posted Friday and verified by The Post showed that sections of the Antonovsky Bridge, which links Kherson to territory in southern Ukraine controlled by Russian forces, has collapsed.
The bridge was previously targeted by rocket attacks. But satellite imagery captured by Planet Labs on Thursday afternoon showed that it was not missing major sections, indicating that new structural damage occurred in the last day. A Ukrainian government adviser blamed Russian troops, accusing them of blowing it up while retreating.
The Washington Post's Samuel Oakford contributed to this report.